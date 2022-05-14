VC Gomal University pays farewell to retired Chairperson Journalism Deptt

UrduPoint.com

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Saturday organized an impressive farewell ceremony for retired Chairperson Journalism Department, Dr Rubina Roshan here at his office.

On the occasion, he highly appreciated the professional acumen and abilities of the retired chairperson and remarked that she remained a precious asset and became a source of goodwill and inspiration for others especially females.

The VC also lauded the steps and teaching skills of Dr Rubina Roshan and hoped that these steps would bring a significant improvement in the Journalism and Mass Communication department.

He appreciated the utmost devotion of Dr Rubina during deliverance of her duty as Chairperson of Journalism department and remarked that she earned good repute and proved her abilities.

Later he presented her a shield in recognition of her services for university especially for the department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Dr Rubina thanked the Vice Chancellor for holding a farewell for her and said she would always be ready to provide her services to the University at any time.

