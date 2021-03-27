VC Gomal University urges students to go for research studies

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed has said that the administration is fully supporting the students going for research studies and urged upon all M.Phil. and Ph.D. students to come with their respective supervisor and defend their synapses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed has said that the administration is fully supporting the students going for research studies and urged upon all M.Phil. and Ph.D. students to come with their respective supervisor and defend their synapses.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of the 174th Advanced Study and Research Board. Members of the Advanced Study and Research Board, including Deans of all departments, attended the meeting. Director Graduate Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Muhammad Niamatullah Khan Babar presented the agenda item.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the most important part of M.Phil.

and Ph.Ds. degree is synapses and after its approval, the research could be started. Therefore, all M.Phil and Ph.D students along with their supervisors defend their synapses in Advanced Studies so that there is no shortcoming in their research.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed further said that special attention is being paid to the improvement of education system, discipline, research and development in Gomal University. He directed the Director Graduate Studies and Research to make it mandatory for the Advanced Study and Research board meeting to be held twice in a month on synapses.

During the meeting of the 174th Advanced Study and Research Board a total of 26 M. Phil and 12 Ph.D students from various departments of Gomal University defended their synapses.