VC inaugurates female teachers hostel & child day care center

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto inaugurated Prof Dr Rasheeda Soomro female teachers' hostel and Child Day Care Centre at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto inaugurated Prof Dr Rasheeda Soomro female teachers' hostel and Child Day Care Centre at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the VC said"Female teachers are asset of this institution. We are committed to provide all allied facilities to all stakeholders of University," he said "Special attention is being paid to the improvement of hostels and PC-I has also been sent to the concerned quarters, hopefully it will be approved soon," he added.

He remarked that in view of need of the hour, the best Hostel facility has been provided to female teachers.

Dr Ibupoto said that I firmly believe in teamwork. He said by untiring efforts of my team, the facility of Hostel has been provided to female teachers of University.

On the occasion, Provost Hostels (Girls) Prof. Dr. Khalida Mahar, Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Jakhrani, Director Student Affairs, Prof. Dr. Iram Rani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Dr. Samina Rajpar, Director ORIC, Dr. Agha Nadia Director Institute of Gender Studies, Dr. Tasleem Alam Abro, Ms. Maria Isani and others were present in the inaugural ceremony.