VC Islamia University Calls On VC Karachi University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob visited the University of Karachi and discussed possible avenues of mutual collaboration between the two universities with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalid Iraqi.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, VC IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob also visited the Karachi Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi.

On the occasion, he interacted with faculty and researchers and discussed various avenues of collaboration between the IUB and KIBGE in modern biotechnology and biomedical sciences.

More Stories From Education

