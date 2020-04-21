UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia University For Following Allam Iqbal's Ideology

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has paid glowing tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 82nd death anniversary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has paid glowing tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 82nd death anniversary.

In a video message, the Vice Chancellor said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary leader, poet, philosopher and reformer who united Muslims of the subcontinent over demand for a separate homeland.

Allama Iqbal believed that Muslim youth through unprecedented faith in Islamic teachings and self-resilience can lead the world.

In the present age of global competition, we can successfully progress in the community of nations following Allama Iqbal's ideology. The Vice-Chancellor was of the view that Pakistani universities should promote Iqbal's teachings and inculcate his principles of brotherhood, unity and self-reliance in the youth.

