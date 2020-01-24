UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia University Of Bahawalpur For Role Of Student Societies For Character-building

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:17 PM

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that newly formed students societies will promote students leadership through healthy activities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that newly formed students societies will promote students leadership through healthy activities.

Co-curricular activities are essential for character building and personality development benefiting students to successfully enter in practical life.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during the appreciation ceremony of the university students societies to promote co-curricular activities on the campus.

The Vice-Chancellor advised the office bearers of societies to include other students as well to inculcate batter understanding of tolerance, environment friendliness and beneficial to society.

On this occasion appreciation certificate were also distributed among officials contributed information of students societies in the university.

It is important to mention here that, on the direction of Vice-Chancellor 11 students societies have been established in the university to encourage students participation in the fields of Qirat and Naat, debating, literature, sciences, environment, arts, performing arts, media and sports.

