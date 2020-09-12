VC IUB appoints Dr Abid Shahzad Director International Linkages

Islamia University of Bahawalpur vice-chancellor has nominated Dr Abid Shahzad as the Director of the Directorate of International Linkages of the universit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur vice-chancellor has nominated Dr Abid Shahzad as the Director of the Directorate of International Linkages of the university.

According to the spokesman for the university Shahzad Ahmad, the newly appointed Director Dr Abid Shahzad has visited more than twenty countries and presented his research papers at top-ranked universities including Harvard, Cambridge and European universities.

He has developed collaborations with Curtin University Australia, Groningen University Netherlands, North Texas University the USA and other more than fifteen international universities. Currently, Belarus University has invited IUB to join hands for collaboration in various fields.

The director has reiterated that DIL will fulfill the dream of vice-chancellor to put IUB in the top 100 universities of the world.