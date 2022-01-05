(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has praised the excellent performance of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in all academic and research fields.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is exemplary in providing maximum opportunities for higher education to its students and excelling in ranking at national and international levels.

Governor Punjab and the Chancellor of the university expressed these views during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Governor House today. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to Governor Punjab regarding the ongoing teaching, research, and development activities in the university.

Governor Punjab appreciated the remarkable increase in the number of students, financial improvement, and record development projects worth billions of rupees over a period of two and a half years.

He said that the government was providing full support to the higher education sector and more support would be given to the best performing universities.

He also appreciated the improvement in ranking and quality of education, significant achievements, and provision of scholarships, transport, medical, and other facilities to the students.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor made a special request to Governor Punjab to preside over the university convocation on January 28. The Governor Punjab said that he would visit Bahawalpur to preside over the convocation of Jamia Islamia.