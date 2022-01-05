UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Calls On Governor Punjab, Briefs About University's Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:23 PM

VC IUB calls on Governor Punjab, briefs about university's performance

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has praised the excellent performance of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in all academic and research fields

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has praised the excellent performance of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in all academic and research fields.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is exemplary in providing maximum opportunities for higher education to its students and excelling in ranking at national and international levels.

Governor Punjab and the Chancellor of the university expressed these views during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Governor House today. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to Governor Punjab regarding the ongoing teaching, research, and development activities in the university.

Governor Punjab appreciated the remarkable increase in the number of students, financial improvement, and record development projects worth billions of rupees over a period of two and a half years.

He said that the government was providing full support to the higher education sector and more support would be given to the best performing universities.

He also appreciated the improvement in ranking and quality of education, significant achievements, and provision of scholarships, transport, medical, and other facilities to the students.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor made a special request to Governor Punjab to preside over the university convocation on January 28. The Governor Punjab said that he would visit Bahawalpur to preside over the convocation of Jamia Islamia.

Related Topics

Governor Education Punjab Visit Bahawalpur January IUB All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

2 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

25 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

3 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in edu ..

Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in educational institutions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.