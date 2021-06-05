VC IUB for showing responsibility towards Earth in keeping environment clean

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the earth was our home and our responsibility to pass it on safely to future generations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the earth was our home and our responsibility to pass it on safely to future generations.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views in a message on the occasion of World Environment Day. He said that every year, the United Nations celebrates World Environment Day and raised awareness for the protection of the environment so that steps could be taken to survive the natural environment.

This year, Pakistan has been honored to host World Environment Day and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was leading and guiding global environmental activities today. This achievement was the result of the Government of Pakistan's efforts to protect the environment, the billion Tree Tsunami and the Clean and Green Pakistan's Campaign.

A tree-planting campaign was organized by the Environmental Protection Society at Abbasia Campus. Dr Mohammad Abdullah, Advisor of the Society, distributed saplings among the students. The participants said that food and fruits produced in the natural environment were better than genetically engineered commodities. Tree felling, loss of energy and natural resources and water. Improper use was a major cause of natural disasters. All members of society should take steps to breed and protect animals, birds, plants and trees in the national interest. Due to global warming, the rate of rainfall in Pakistan was decreasing significantly. Vehicle, factory fumes, and deforestation were increasing greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in Pakistan's biological balance changes, including the agricultural system.