VC IUB Visits Agriculture Farm Of Progressive Farmer In DG Khan

VC IUB visits agriculture farm of progressive farmer in DG Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mahboob along with Registrar Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil, Chairman Department of Environmental Science Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi and Chairman Department of Plant Pathology Dr Naveed Aslam Malghani visited Al-Qasim Agriculture Farms near Sakhi Sarwar, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Vice Chancellor appreciated the innovative agricultural development on a vast and tough land by Dr Rashid Qureshi (a renowned Eye Specialist) and his father Qasim Qureshi. The team made extensive visits to Ultra High-Density Plantation, Drip Irrigation System on more than 300 acres and Organic Poultry Farming.

He expressed the desire to share the tough and steady work of Dr Qureshi with students of IUB for their motivations.

