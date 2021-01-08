UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC KMU Condoles With Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

VC KMU condoles with Zia ul Haq Sarhadi

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Prof Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur in a joint condolence statement on Friday condoled with KMU Senate member, prominent businessman and renowned columnist Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi over sad demise of his wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Prof Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur in a joint condolence statement on Friday condoled with KMU Senate member, prominent businessman and renowned columnist Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi over sad demise of his wife.

They expressed deep sorrow and grief with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Wife Zia-ul-Haq Khyber Medical University Family Sad

Recent Stories

China to work with Pakistan, other neighbors to bu ..

1 minute ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Turkish security forces nab 6 FETO terror suspects ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt initiates climate resilient, low ..

2 minutes ago

China allocates 1.7 bln yuan to assist agriculture ..

10 minutes ago

OGDCL adds 2,666 BPD oil, 82 MMCFD gas in system d ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.