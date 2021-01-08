VC KMU condoles with Zia ul Haq Sarhadi

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Prof Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur in a joint condolence statement on Friday condoled with KMU Senate member, prominent businessman and renowned columnist Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi over sad demise of his wife

They expressed deep sorrow and grief with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.