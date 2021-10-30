VC lauds Gomal varsity achievement in Washington

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) lauded the efforts of Faculty of Engineering and Technology in achieving the Washington Accord level II for their Electrical Engineering Program

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) lauded the efforts of Faculty of Engineering and Technology in achieving the Washington Accord level II for their Electrical Engineering Program.

Gomal University is accredited under the renowned international accreditation agreement for its undergraduate professional program among the signatory countries and regions two days back, said the Spokesman of university on Saturday.

Explaining the details of utility and scope of this achievement the Vice Chancellor said that the Washington Accord acknowledges, encourages and facilitates the mobility of produced engineering graduates and professionals at the international level and it will be of a great help to our graduates in securing a good professional carriers home and abroad now.

The Head Faculty of Engineering Gomal University told that out of total 385 Engineering Programs in Pakistan, only 171 Engineering Programs are accredited by PEC under the Washington Accord (Level-II) including Gomal University.

Gomal University is also the 19th out of 48 total programs in KP to secure this for its students.

The Head of the faculty while speaking to the Department's Faculty meeting acknowledged the fact and said, "it was not possible without the supportive leadership of our Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad as he never let down a single request of ours for providing the desired equipment, facilities, expertise and laboratories."