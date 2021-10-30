UrduPoint.com

VC Lauds Gomal Varsity Achievement In Washington

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

VC lauds Gomal varsity achievement in Washington

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) lauded the efforts of Faculty of Engineering and Technology in achieving the Washington Accord level II for their Electrical Engineering Program

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) lauded the efforts of Faculty of Engineering and Technology in achieving the Washington Accord level II for their Electrical Engineering Program.

Gomal University is accredited under the renowned international accreditation agreement for its undergraduate professional program among the signatory countries and regions two days back, said the Spokesman of university on Saturday.

Explaining the details of utility and scope of this achievement the Vice Chancellor said that the Washington Accord acknowledges, encourages and facilitates the mobility of produced engineering graduates and professionals at the international level and it will be of a great help to our graduates in securing a good professional carriers home and abroad now.

The Head Faculty of Engineering Gomal University told that out of total 385 Engineering Programs in Pakistan, only 171 Engineering Programs are accredited by PEC under the Washington Accord (Level-II) including Gomal University.

Gomal University is also the 19th out of 48 total programs in KP to secure this for its students.

The Head of the faculty while speaking to the Department's Faculty meeting acknowledged the fact and said, "it was not possible without the supportive leadership of our Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad as he never let down a single request of ours for providing the desired equipment, facilities, expertise and laboratories."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Washington Pakistan Engineering Council Gomal Agreement

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic tie ..

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic ties reflect strong relations wit ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 111 recoverie ..

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 111 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 2 ..

36 minutes ago
 Bulgaria's active COVID-19 cases hit record high o ..

Bulgaria's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of 96,797

43 seconds ago
 FESCO spends Rs 213.409 mln on 10 feeders

FESCO spends Rs 213.409 mln on 10 feeders

45 seconds ago
 Turbat University students, faculty members visit ..

Turbat University students, faculty members visit Command & Staff College Quetta ..

46 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 4,008 new COVID-19 cases, 423 dea ..

Philippines logs 4,008 new COVID-19 cases, 423 deaths

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.