VC LUMHS Visits Dawn Education Fare 2021

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:43 PM

VC LUMHS visits dawn education fare 2021

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Prof, Ikram-u-din Ujjan on Monday visited Dawn education fare 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Prof, Ikram-u-din Ujjan on Monday visited Dawn education fare 2021.

The Registrar LUMHS Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Additioanl Registrar Dr.

Saroop Bhatia, Dean Dentistry Professor Feroze Kalhoro and Director IT Aazar Akber Memon were also accompanied with him.

The Vice Chancellor visited various stalls set by LUMHS and other Universities and interacted with the students. VC said that education was the only path of success for the humans in this world and life after death.

