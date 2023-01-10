VC National Skills University visits University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS)

National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mukhtar along with faculty members visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mukhtar along with faculty members visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus here on Tuesday.

Prof Nasim Ahmad briefed Prof Dr Mukhtar on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes.

He showed a UVAS video documentary to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration etc.

Earlier, the Institute of Microbiology (IOM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture on 'Internship Importance' in which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad delivered a detailed lecture to students of microbiology & medical lab technology degrees.

He urged the students to avail maximum opportunities of learning innovative knowledge, hands-onskills and practical experiences related to their studies for the enhancement of practical competencies.