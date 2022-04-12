VC NMU Dr Altaf inaugurates liver, intestinal ward in Nishtar hospital

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed inaugurated new ward for liver and intestinal disease at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :

The new ward-10A will be a good addition in the hospital, said Dr Altaf.

He stated that better treatment would be possible with the launch of liver disease ward 10A.

He also remarked that Nishtar hospital was providing exemplary treatment facilities to the patients. Similarly, Nishtar hospital's efficiency was being enhanced with modern machinery and equipment. On this occasion, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan, Dr Muhammad Asif Gill, civil society workers and media persons also attended the meeting.