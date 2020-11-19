UrduPoint.com
VC Plants Sampling Of Flowers At Shah Abdul Latif University

Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Thursday planted a sampling of permanent flowers at the administration block of the university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Thursday planted a sampling of permanent flowers at the administration block of the university.

On the occasion, the VC said that plantation and beautification reflect the aesthetic sense because beautification was an art in the horticulture.

He appreciated the endeavor of Plantation and beautification section for launching a campaign to beautify the campus.

Chairman, plantation and beautification section, SALU, briefed the Vice Chancellor about the campaign to beautify the campus. He said the permanent and beautiful flowers would be placed in colorful and beautiful pots and these would be placed at the main entrances and prominent places at the campus.

Media Coordinator, Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Registrar, Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi and others were present on the occasion.

