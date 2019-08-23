UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Prof Pasha Plant Sapling To Promote Greenery At UVAS Under PM National Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at UVAS under PM National Plantation Campaign

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha along with Pro VC Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Deans, Directors and Chairmen of different departments planteda sapling in the Department of Microbiology on Friday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha along with Pro VC Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Deans, Directors and Chairmen of different departments planteda sapling in the Department of Microbiology on Friday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign.

During this week a large number of different species of saplings were planted at all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for the promotion of greenery under the National Plantation Campaign.

Related Topics

Lahore Jhang Narowal Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF: M ..

2 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: ..

9 minutes ago

Gunmen killed man in Quetta

26 seconds ago

No change in British backing of Iran nuclear deal ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan-Oman aeronautical authorities explore ave ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.