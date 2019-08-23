VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at UVAS under PM National Plantation Campaign

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha along with Pro VC Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Deans, Directors and Chairmen of different departments planteda sapling in the Department of Microbiology on Friday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign

During this week a large number of different species of saplings were planted at all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for the promotion of greenery under the National Plantation Campaign.