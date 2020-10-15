UrduPoint.com
VC SALU Calls On Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

VC SALU calls on Journalists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, has said the cooperation and feedback from the media could support the national institutions to grow and reach their heights of success.

While talking to a delegation of office bearers of the Khairpur Press Club led by Patron-in-Chief Khan Muhammad and President Ghulam Qadir Soomro on Thursday, the vice-chancellor said it was the responsibility of media persons to indicate both negative and positive aspects of situation because it is imperative for reporting.

He said SALU has maintained close liaison with the Sindh Government and Higher education Commission of Pakistan trying to avail a comprehensive bailout package.

The vice-chancellor added that he believed in zero tolerance against corruption.

Meanwhile, President Khairpur Press Club, Ghulam Qadir Soomro appreciated Dr Khalil Ibupoto for overcoming the financial crisis through his management skills. He also invited the vice-chancellor to pay a visit to the Khairpur Press Club.

Registrar SALU Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, Director Media & Public Relations Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and a large number of media persons were also present on the occasion.

