VC SALU distributes appointment letters on deceased quota

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Friday distributed appointment letters among the children of deceased employees.

The ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat, Shah Abdul Latif University, said a press release.

The VC gave away eight appointment letters to children of the deceased teachers and other employees.

Addressing the recipients, the VC urged the appointees to work hard for the betterment of students and the university.

"I feel satisfied from the core of my heart that the deceased families are given their due right, so their financial problem is resolved," the vice chancellor said.