VC Shah Abdul Latif University visits exams center in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto here on Monday paid visit to an ongoing annual examinations centre of LLB Part-I at ABD Law College, Sukkur.

Talking to the candidates, the VC Ibupoto said that seeking legal education for the law students is very essential as it provides them knowledge about laws, rules, regulations and constitutions.

He said we are striving hard to bring improvement in the syllabus of the legal education because all these candidates are our prospective lawyers and judges. With their better understanding about the subject of law, we hope there will be a congenial and conducive environment at the Bar and Bench, as a result speedy justice will be provided to the people, he added.

The VC also visited the examinations blocks and expressed his entire satisfaction over the arrangements made for conducting these examinations.

Advocate Imtiaz Ali Soomro, the Principal of the College briefed the Vice Chancellor about the available facilities for the students like a seminar library, digital library and other allied facilities.

During the visit, Advocate Manzoor Hussain Larik, Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto, Controller of examinations and others were also present.