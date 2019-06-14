VC Sindh University visits different administrative sections

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Friday, paid visits to different administrative sections of the varsity, reviewed working of the staff and sought briefings from the sectional heads

He on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the smooth running of various administrative secretariats and issued directives to the concerned office to preserve the old official record of the university in cupboards rather than laying the same down on the floor of the specific hall situated at Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Administrative Block (AC-II), University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Dr. Burfat visited controller office dealing with the annual examinations, reviewed the functioning of official working being carried out by the officials and enquired about the working environment and response time of issuing the degrees and other certificates.

The Controller Ghulam Murtaza Siyal briefed him about the functions of various offices situated there. He also apprised the VC of the duties and jobs of ministerial staff deputed there on various tables.

The VC along with registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and other officers reached at the directorate of graduate studies where the concerned director Prof.

Dr. Sarfraz Ali Tunio received him and took him to the various sections of his directorate. He directed the concerned officials to preserve the old record lying down on the floor of a bunged hall adjacent to the directorate of graduate studies.

On the briefing of Dr. Tunio concerning the ongoing admissions of M. Phil & PhD, the vice chancellor expressed delight over the efficient functioning of the directorate and offering admissions solely on the basis of merit and justice.

The VC also visited the Public Relations Section where the Public Relations Officer Nadir Ali Mugheri got him visit different parts of the section including newsroom, news clipping unit and advertisement department. He briefed the VC regarding the way of working, making advertisements and composing press releases. He had his staff members introduced with the vice chancellor as well. Dr. Burfat expressed all-out satisfaction over what he termed 'the efficient functioning' of PR Section.

The VC assured the spokesman of the varsity of getting the Public Relation Section repaired and renovated completely at the earliest in order to modernize it and bring it up to date as he acknowledged that the PR Section is backbone of the university from every aspect.