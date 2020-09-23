UrduPoint.com
VC SMIU Pays Visit To Mazar-e-Quaid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader.

He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered Fatiha, and marked impressions in the visitors' book, said a spokesperson of the SMIU on Wednesday.

On the occasion he said we are going to start exceptional research work from this year to highlight the noble work of two pioneers, one is founder of SMI Hassan Aly Effendi and another one is founder of Pakistan," he said and added further our aim is to contribute in respect of Quaid e Azam's struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

This quality research work would be published in internationally recognized journals, he added.

Dr. Sahrai said that we are committed to following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam "Unity, Faith and Discipline".

