VC UET Visit Hostels, Mess, Dinning Hall To Inspect Facilities For New Students

Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited several hostels and inspected the ongoing preparations for the existing students and new batch of 2019-20.

He along with Provost Prof Dr. Sahar Noor, Director Admissions Dr. Misbah Ullah, Registrar Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Director Works Sardar Asghar, senior faculty and Hostel Wardens visited various UET hostels including the Tribal Hostel, Hostel No 4, Hostel No 3 and Hostel No 8.

During his visit, the VC visited hostel rooms, Mess, dining halls, kitchens of various blocks. He appreciated the efforts of Provost for improving security measures such as CCTV's and introducing bio-metric system to ensure security and completing the repair work within stipulated time.

He advised the Provost to work over the beautification of front areas of the Hostel buildings and keep security check on gates for avoiding any inconvenience. He also interacted with Hostel Staff and gave away the appreciation certificates to the Head Bearers for best services in the hostels.

The Vice Chancellor in his address with concerned officials of hostel management urged them to maintain the discipline and cleanliness in hostels. He also urged them to maintain discipline and show good behavior with the students as they were the priority of the University. As part of Plant for Pakistan campaign, he also planted saplings in the Hostel.

Dr. Sahar Noor said UET Peshawar has adopted necessary security measures around all hostels in line with Police Department's requirements. He said several complaints were registered on PM Citizen Portal from the students on cleanliness and renovating the Study and dining halls of hostels.

The Vice Chancellor immediately instructed the Department to repair the rooms and ensure proper maintenance of Halls, lawns, as well as replacement of damaged bathrooms.

He informed, in compliance, the Provost Office with the support of Directorate of Works ensured to expedite the repair work in its own resources without compromising on the quality of work and wasting money on tenders.

