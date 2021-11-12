UrduPoint.com

VC University Of Agriculture Peshawar Urges Teachers To Pay Attention To Social Grooming Of Students

VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teachers to pay attention to social grooming of students

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) Prof Dr Jahan Bakht Friday emphasized upon teachers to pay attention to social grooming of students along with their education and research work

Addressing a meeting of Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) at Women University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bagh Campus, he said that the role of educational institutions was not limited to award of degrees rather they were also responsible to make the students useful citizens of the country, adding that in past the educational institutions paid more attention to social grooming which couldn't see now.

Earlier, presiding over the meeting of IPE, he expressed satisfaction over performance of the Women University AJK in education and research field. On the occasion VC Women University AJK Prof. Dr Abdul Hameed, Dr Zulfiqar of FAST University Lahore, Dr Samin Mazher of Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Dr Sajjida Noreen of Women University Quetta, Dr Khush Bakht Hina of NUML Islamabad, Sehr Ansar and Director QAA HEC Aqeel Akhtar were present.

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Education Agriculture Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC National University LCWU

