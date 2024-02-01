VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 06:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, Professor Emeritus Dr Nasim Ahmad on Thursday called on Chairman IPO-Pakistan and discussed matters related to scientific research for promoting the agriculture and livestock sector of the country.

Continuing the robust engagement between IPO-Pakistan and the leading research and product development universities in the country such as UVAS, the Vice Chancellor outlined that UVAS was accelerating its drive to secure patents for its vital scientific research that would help in the field of animal sciences and agriculture.

He said that the UVAS had already led important research during the Covid-19 crisis and it was expected that further positive development would continue, according to a press release.

The meeting agreed that agri-tech and innovative solutions which recognized and rewarded local research and innovation were critical strategies in light of the inevitable World Food Crisis.

