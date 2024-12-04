VC Visits Various Departments To Oversee The Examination Process
The second-semester examinations across all disciplines at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and its campuses commenced smoothly on Monday in both morning and evening shifts. Students appeared in their respective departments to take their exams in a peaceful and conducive environment
Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited various departments, including the Faculty of Pharmacy, Sindh Development Study Center, Pakistan Study Center, Institute of Physics and others to personally oversee the examination process.
During his visit, the Vice-Chancellor praised the efforts of the faculty and administrative staff for ensuring a seamless examination process. He said that second-semester examinations were an integral part of the academic process and that he was pleased to see his students and staff demonstrating great discipline.
He said that the peaceful environment in the examination halls reflected the commitment of SU students to their academic goals.
“Our university is dedicated to maintaining high standards of education and assessments,” he said. He appreciated the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff for ensuring the smooth conduct of exams.
Talking to different students, the Vice-Chancellor said that they should approach these exams with confidence, as they represented the hard work they had put in throughout the semester.
“Examinations not only evaluate knowledge but also prepare students for the challenges of life”, Dr Kalhoro said and added that he was impressed by the arrangements made in the examination halls, ensuring a fair and impartial process.
The examinations are scheduled to continue for the next three weeks, covering all faculties and disciplines under the university's academic structure.
