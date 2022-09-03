Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged Friends Donor Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 here at City Campus Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged Friends Donor Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 here at City Campus Lahore on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) presided over the conference while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and a number of donors/representatives from dairy, poultry, food and pharmaceutical industries, UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee members and students from different departments were present.

While addressing the conference, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS arranged first of its kind conference and got maximum response in terms of fund raising from donors which shows their trust on UVAS and is really appreciable. He said UVAS collected seven million rupees within one week under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 (run through social, print and electronic media). He said Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman always encourages UVAS working for the betterment of humanity. He said UVAS's 50 percent of students is belonging to south Punjab which is now a day badly affected areas due to heavy floods. He said these students will take part in this activity which would be very beneficial for them in the dealing of emergency situations for providing veterinary services in the future.

He thanked all the donors and appealed to stakeholders, students and faculty members to join hands with UVAS and donate more and more funds and contribute to this noble cause to save lives and help Pakistanis who are badly affected due to the heavy floods.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS will send Flood Relief Volunteer Teams on Monday. Each team will be comprised of two faculty members, eight students, one driver, one cook and one security guard for providing rescue services, veterinary services, vaccine and animal nutrition at flood affected areas in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif, etc. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf presented the vote of thanks.

Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz spoke about his field visit to the flood affected areas and the basic needs of deserving people, present scenario and necessary items required for rescue work. Earlier, Dr Arslan Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in national disasters management, disaster relief activities, flood relief camps & assistance activities, summary of flood losses in Punjab province, fund raising campaign through print/electronic and social media, targeted areas for UVAS flood relief camps, budget allocation for flood relief activities and UVAS flood relief volunteer teams etc. Deputy Director Business Incubation Center Qaiser Hussain distributed donation forms among participants of conference.