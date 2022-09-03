UrduPoint.com

Veterinary University Arranged Friends Donors Conference Under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged Friends Donor Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 here at City Campus Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged Friends Donor Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 here at City Campus Lahore on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) presided over the conference while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and a number of donors/representatives from dairy, poultry, food and pharmaceutical industries, UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee members and students from different departments were present.

While addressing the conference, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS arranged first of its kind conference and got maximum response in terms of fund raising from donors which shows their trust on UVAS and is really appreciable. He said UVAS collected seven million rupees within one week under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 (run through social, print and electronic media). He said Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman always encourages UVAS working for the betterment of humanity. He said UVAS's 50 percent of students is belonging to south Punjab which is now a day badly affected areas due to heavy floods. He said these students will take part in this activity which would be very beneficial for them in the dealing of emergency situations for providing veterinary services in the future.

He thanked all the donors and appealed to stakeholders, students and faculty members to join hands with UVAS and donate more and more funds and contribute to this noble cause to save lives and help Pakistanis who are badly affected due to the heavy floods.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS will send Flood Relief Volunteer Teams on Monday. Each team will be comprised of two faculty members, eight students, one driver, one cook and one security guard for providing rescue services, veterinary services, vaccine and animal nutrition at flood affected areas in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif, etc. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf presented the vote of thanks.

Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz spoke about his field visit to the flood affected areas and the basic needs of deserving people, present scenario and necessary items required for rescue work. Earlier, Dr Arslan Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in national disasters management, disaster relief activities, flood relief camps & assistance activities, summary of flood losses in Punjab province, fund raising campaign through print/electronic and social media, targeted areas for UVAS flood relief camps, budget allocation for flood relief activities and UVAS flood relief volunteer teams etc. Deputy Director Business Incubation Center Qaiser Hussain distributed donation forms among participants of conference.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab Flood Vote Budget Social Media Arslan Driver Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

3 minutes ago
 Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

22 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

5 hours ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

14 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.