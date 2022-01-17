UrduPoint.com

Vets Care Club Vicennial Commemoration And Oath Taking Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 05:43 PM

The Vets Care Club (VCC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised vicennial commemoration and oath-taking ceremony here at the City Campus Lahore

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest of the ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the Vets Care Club.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and many representatives from pharmaceutical industries were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha congratulated the new office bearers.

He lauded VCC services for the welfare of animal and the uplift of veterinary profession.

He said that VCC club is playing a vital role in the personality development of students especially for their practical life.

He urged starting a club for the guidance of students regarding the preparation of NAVLE exam to attract them for study abroad.
Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated the services of VCC for providing treatment facilities to farming community.

He said UVAS always supports its students and is providing many opportunities of learning for their capacity building. He advised students to work hard with dedication and become role models for others veterinarians.

