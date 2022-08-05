UrduPoint.com

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme Held At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

The Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in connection with ‘First Monthly Veterinary Joint Venture’ arranged Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme on “Challenges in Livestock Sector faced by Young Vets” at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -5th Aug, 2022) The Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in connection with ‘First Monthly Veterinary Joint Venture’ arranged Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme on “Challenges in Livestock Sector faced by Young Vets” at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the session while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Shazad Naveed Jadoon, Mian Azeem Sadiq, Dr Mohsin Ali Gujjer, Mr Asif Malik, Mr Kashif Ijaz and a number of students and faculty members were present.

A joint discussion was held between stakeholders from pharmaceutical companies, corporate farmers, veterinary professionals and students.

The session provided a great opportunity for the students who want to pursue different field under the guidance of representatives of their sectors. They asked several questions from industries representatives regarding available job opportunities and internships in industries for the learning of practical work.

Later UVAS Artistry Hub and Department of Veterinary Medicine arranged a motivational lecture by renowned speaker Mr Muhammad Ali on Focus Management at UVAS Auditorium Hall. Students and faculty members from different departments of UVAS attended.

Related Topics

Lahore Job Young Hub Muhammad Ali University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

1 minute ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

5 minutes ago
 realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Supe ..

Realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Super Fan During the 828 Fan Fest

13 minutes ago
 Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sul ..

Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilate ..

Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 "Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.