Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -5th Aug, 2022) The Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in connection with ‘First Monthly Veterinary Joint Venture’ arranged Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme on “Challenges in Livestock Sector faced by Young Vets” at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the session while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Shazad Naveed Jadoon, Mian Azeem Sadiq, Dr Mohsin Ali Gujjer, Mr Asif Malik, Mr Kashif Ijaz and a number of students and faculty members were present.

A joint discussion was held between stakeholders from pharmaceutical companies, corporate farmers, veterinary professionals and students.

The session provided a great opportunity for the students who want to pursue different field under the guidance of representatives of their sectors. They asked several questions from industries representatives regarding available job opportunities and internships in industries for the learning of practical work.

Later UVAS Artistry Hub and Department of Veterinary Medicine arranged a motivational lecture by renowned speaker Mr Muhammad Ali on Focus Management at UVAS Auditorium Hall. Students and faculty members from different departments of UVAS attended.