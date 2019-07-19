UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University Of Science And Technology Chairs Syndicate Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Friday chaired the tenth meeting of the syndicate which approved several recommendations regarding academic and administrations

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Friday chaired the tenth meeting of the syndicate which approved several recommendations regarding academic and administrations.

He further said that three years back when I took the charge of the AUST there was no infrastructure, the salaries of the employees were paying through the building construction budget and university had to pay 50 million debt but now the university is established.

The 10th syndicate meeting approved several recommendations regarding academic and administration matters which was presented by the Registrar AUST Dr.

Zia Ahmed.

VC AUST said that we have focused on the development of the university and curricular activities, construction work of the academic blocks is in progress and soon would be completed whereas within a very short time we have completed a huge academic and admin blocks which has resolved the issue of classrooms shortage and offices.

In the 10th syndicate meeting representatives of the Higher education (HEC) Islamabad, HEC department KPK, Finance, Establishment and university officials participated.

