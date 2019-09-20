UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor AIOU Announces Launching Of More Regional Centres In Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum has announced launching of more regional centres in Sindh aimed at imparting education to the people of remote and far flung areas of the province.

Construction work of building of planned AIOU regional centres was being carried out at a cost of Rs. 600 million in Sukkur, Moro Town of district Naushehro Feroze and Mithi Town of district Tharparkar, he informed to senior media persons during a brief chat with them here at a lunch on Friday.

Moreover, he informed that, a model centre of AIOU was also being established in Malir Karachi which would also start functioning soon.

There was no financial crisis in the university as the management has completed the development of projects of Rs. 1.75 billion in all over the country during the current year, he affirmed, adding that the university management has sufficient endowment funds to carry out its activities at a rapid pace.

Objective of setting up the open university was to provide education to the people at their doorsteps particularly in remote and far flung areas of the country and now around 1.4 million learners from all over the country were getting enrollment with AIOU every year, Dr. Qayyum said and added that a total of 35 thousand faculty members have been engaged in imparting education to learners.

The VC informed that the process of computerization of AIOU system was in full swing with an amount of Rs. 600 million. A total of 70 percent work in this regard has been completed and remaining will be achieved soon, he added.

He informed that AIOU management had submitted request for grant of license of television channel, however, he said that management also decided to impart education through 'Whatsapp' considering it a cheap and easy technology. Development of 'Whatsapp' mobile application system was under process as well, he apprised.

