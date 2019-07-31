UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Chairs 138th Session Of Balochistan University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Professor Dr, Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said an expending of educational activities between country and International Educational Institutions were being promoted for betterment of knowledge and markets

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Professor Dr, Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said an expending of educational activities between country and International Educational Institutions were being promoted for betterment of knowledge and markets.

He shared these views while chairing the 138th session of the University of Balochistan's Board of Advanced Studies and Research, said press release issued here.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr, Muhammad Alam Mengal, Dean Faculties Dr Muhammad Tariq Mengal, Dr Anwar Panizai, Dr Nadim Malik, Dr Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, Dr Saeeda Gull Mangal, Dr Subia Ramzan, Professor Dr Shugufta Iqbal, Prof Dr Rehna Mushtaq, Dr Kalimullah Mandukhail, Registrar Wali-ur-Rehman and members of board attended the meeting.

The educational agenda was kept in the meeting where higher education, research, M Phil, PhD degree programs, examination and admission procedures, coursework repot, performance report came under discussion. They nominated 2 PHD and 21 M Phil Degrees for scholarships and made many important decisions for better higher education during meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor of the University said we all aim to provide quality education and increase the production of viable human resources so that they could play a positive role in society.

He said all the sectors of varsity would work within their scope for improving of quality of higher education.

