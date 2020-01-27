UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice-Chancellor Chairs Departmental Heads Meeting, Ponder Over Steps To Further Develop UVAS, Livestock Sector

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:49 PM

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ponder over steps to further develop UVAS, livestock sector

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmadchaired a meeting of the heads of academic and administrative departments of the university on Monday and pondered over various steps on how to further develop the university and the livestock sector

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmadchaired a meeting of the heads of academic and administrative departments of the university on Monday and pondered over various steps on how to further develop the university and the livestock sector.

The Vice-Chancellor shared UVAS vision 2020-24 and sought suggestions from the participants. He spoke about his top roadmap/priorities including bringing UVAS graduates at par with international standards, international accreditation, new startups for graduates, innovations/patents, applied research focused on end-user benefit and linked with industry, new development and research projects and improving diagnostic and health services. He also emphasized that improving genetic potential of animals, increasing exports by value addition, food safety and quality, sustainable development goals, improving value chain (milk and meat), one health and smart livestock farming are his targets for livestock sector development.

He said during his tenure he would equally focus onacademics, research, community development, financial management and sector development. He expressed his desire that UVAS graduates should be highly skillful, well trained and practically strong in their relevant fields to fulfill the requirements of market and international standards.

The participants suggestedexpending UVAS diagnostic facilities to other remote rural areas with establishment ofcollection centres for the facilitation of livestock farming community.

Related Topics

Exports University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Market From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting ..

6 minutes ago

China's cargo throughput at ports up 8.8 pct in 20 ..

6 minutes ago

UK, Sindh Govt could work jointly to improve educa ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismiss petition seekin ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.