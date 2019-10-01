UrduPoint.com
Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University Meets Commissioner Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University meets Commissioner Bahawalpur



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal at Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor apprised Commissioner about the development projects of the university and said that the university would become an important seat of learning in the region during coming years by imparting professional education.

Commissioner was also briefed about the programs being offered at the university.

