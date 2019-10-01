Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University meets Commissioner Bahawalpur

Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal at Commissioner Office here Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal at Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor apprised Commissioner about the development projects of the university and said that the university would become an important seat of learning in the region during coming years by imparting professional education.

Commissioner was also briefed about the programs being offered at the university.