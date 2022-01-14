UrduPoint.com

Vice-Chancellor Inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club At UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Inaugurated Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS Institute of Microbiology (IOM) while Director (IOM) Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, students and faculty members were present on the occasion

The name of club is associated with the name of head of Avian Influenza Research Group, UK.

Dr Munir Iqbal for his contributions in the field of virology, globally and locally. Prof Nasim Ahmad appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team for the initiation of such healthy activities in UVAS adding value to the professional development of next generation of scientists brewing in house.

He mentioned that the club will spark the students with the sense of positive criticism that is pivotal to the scientific profession.

