BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Higher Education Commission is doing efforts to make the curriculum of academic programs in universities compatible with modern needs.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur fully endorsed these steps necessary for the educational development of the region.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, he expressed these views during one day conference on associate degree program participated by heads of 148 affiliated colleges both from public and private sector.

He said that the Higher Education Commission was converting two years degree programs of BA, BSc and BCom into associate degree programs.

Similarly, two years MA, MSc and MCom programs have been converted into 4 year BS Honors programs.

Students can avail associate degree of 60 credit hour courses on completion of 14-year education. This way our degrees will be similar to academic degrees around the world. The students will have a choice of subjects for associate degrees in Arts, business and Science according to their aptitude and market demands.