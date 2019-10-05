UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Appreciates HEC's Efforts For Modern Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

Vice Chancellor Islamia University appreciates HEC's efforts for modern curriculum

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Higher Education Commission is doing efforts to make the curriculum of academic programs in universities compatible with modern needs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Higher Education Commission is doing efforts to make the curriculum of academic programs in universities compatible with modern needs.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur fully endorsed these steps necessary for the educational development of the region.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, he expressed these views during one day conference on associate degree program participated by heads of 148 affiliated colleges both from public and private sector.

He said that the Higher Education Commission was converting two years degree programs of BA, BSc and BCom into associate degree programs.

Similarly, two years MA, MSc and MCom programs have been converted into 4 year BS Honors programs.

Students can avail associate degree of 60 credit hour courses on completion of 14-year education. This way our degrees will be similar to academic degrees around the world. The students will have a choice of subjects for associate degrees in Arts, business and Science according to their aptitude and market demands.

Related Topics

World Business Education HEC IUB Market From

Recent Stories

Pak wins 4-match hockey series 3-0 against Oman

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister announces Rs1 mln help for b ..

2 minutes ago

People in want of organ donation seek deceased org ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov to Meet With ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to protect people if 'Azadi March' turned vio ..

10 minutes ago

Thiem back at ATP Finals after reaching China Open ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.