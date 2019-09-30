Vice Chancellor Islamia University for innovation in higher education

Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Monday said the innovation in higher education was key to progress and prosperity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB ) Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Monday said the innovation in higher education was key to progress and prosperity.

Pakistan has performed tremendously in the higher education sector during the last three decades. The number of universities has been increased from 20 to 220 and the majority of these belong to the public sector. However, there was a dire need to convert these universities into the centre of excellence leading the socio-economic progress of the country.

In advanced countries, universities are leading the nations in social and economic endeavours. We need to modernize syllabi according to current needs.

There are disciplines which we have not been explored yet in terms of the job market and industrial needs. Nursing is an example of having great demand both domestically and globally. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting at his office.

Talking about Khawja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan, he said this institution has emerged as a progressive university in a short span of time has 200 faculty members and 10,000 students.

About his appointment at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, he said the university has 100 years history and is the largest higher education institution of Southern Punjab. He is working to initiate a plan to modernize its infrastructure increasing faculty from 550 to 1100 having a dedicated staff for teaching and research to enhance the quality. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is popular around the country, currently, with the launching of a comprehensive admission campaign, the university received around 57000 applications for Bachelors and Master programs from all parts of Pakistan.

Keeping in view the potential, capacity and demand, evening classes have been started providing opportunities to a large number of admission seekers. A plan to inculcate leadership skills among youth, student societies are being revamped and campus environment is being made congenial for both curricular and co-curricular activities.