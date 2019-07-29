Vice-Chancellor Islamia University for promoting talented youth

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that their students possess immense talent and energies which need to be channelized for the betterment of the nation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that their students possess immense talent and energies which need to be channelized for the betterment of the nation.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during his address in the concluding session of Bahawalpur Model United Nations activity. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will encourage and promote the talent of students by providing them a platform to show their abilities. He said that Bahawalpur region was custodian of great traditions and heritage. The efforts of the students to promote the soft image of this region was appreciable.

He also praised the students for harnessing their talent in diplomacy and analytical capability on various national and international issues.

Muslim history has witnessed a number of heroes in every field. Our youth should revive these glorious traditions by following their footsteps and polishing their skills in their fields of interest. On this occasion event organizers Ashir Rana, Hussain Joiya and Zain Abdullah thanked the Vice Chancellor for his participation and encouragement.

Bahawalpur State Model United Nations is a simulation of the United Nations, providing a debating platform for the youth to discuss issues of global importance to enhance their diplomatic skills, critical thinking, and narratives.