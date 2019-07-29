UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University For Promoting Talented Youth

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:45 PM

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University for promoting talented youth

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that their students possess immense talent and energies which need to be channelized for the betterment of the nation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that their students possess immense talent and energies which need to be channelized for the betterment of the nation.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during his address in the concluding session of Bahawalpur Model United Nations activity. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will encourage and promote the talent of students by providing them a platform to show their abilities. He said that Bahawalpur region was custodian of great traditions and heritage. The efforts of the students to promote the soft image of this region was appreciable.

He also praised the students for harnessing their talent in diplomacy and analytical capability on various national and international issues.

Muslim history has witnessed a number of heroes in every field. Our youth should revive these glorious traditions by following their footsteps and polishing their skills in their fields of interest. On this occasion event organizers Ashir Rana, Hussain Joiya and Zain Abdullah thanked the Vice Chancellor for his participation and encouragement.

Bahawalpur State Model United Nations is a simulation of the United Nations, providing a debating platform for the youth to discuss issues of global importance to enhance their diplomatic skills, critical thinking, and narratives.

Related Topics

United Nations Bahawalpur IUB Event

Recent Stories

China landslide death toll jumps to 42, nine missi ..

32 seconds ago

MCI plans to launch plastic free campaign at UCs l ..

36 seconds ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division asks officers to ..

38 seconds ago

Peace Committee meets to discuss matters of Eid-ul ..

44 seconds ago

UAE signs visa-waiver deal with Equatorial Guinea

16 minutes ago

Dealers to be booked over sale of poor quality pes ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.