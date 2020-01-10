Vice Chancellor Islamia University for promoting academic linkages among universities

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that university promoting academic linkages with other universities to enhance quality in teaching and research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that university promoting academic linkages with other universities to enhance quality in teaching and research.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor, Karachi University.

He said that Karachi University is one of the leading University of the country while the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has also a historic background and collaboration of both the universities would bring academic excellence.

Dr Khalid Iraqi welcomed Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and talked about interactions at faculty and students level between the two universities. Later, both the Vice Chancellors attended a seminar on Allama Iqbal at urdu Department where Dean of Social Sciences Faculty, Karachi University Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah and Head of Urdu Department Dr Tanzeem Ul Firdus welcomed them.