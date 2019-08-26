UrduPoint.com
Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Of Bahawalpur For Socio-economic Growth Through Collaboration With Local Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:02 PM

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur for socio-economic growth through collaboration with local institutions

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will collaborate with local institutions to promote socio-economic development in the region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will collaborate with local institutions to promote socio-economic development in the region.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob during a visit to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

During his visit, he had a meeting with Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf and other senior doctors and staff members.

On this occasion, provision of internships and clinical research facilities for university students in the fields of Pharmacy, Eastern Medicine, Homeopathy, Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Social Work and Applied Psychology was discussed.

The university is going to start nursing department which will be collaborated with the civil hospital.

Doctors and staff members will be provided with opportunities for postgraduate studies at the university.

