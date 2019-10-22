Vice Chancellor Islamia University to have press talk tomorrow

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur will hold a media talk tomorrow (Wednesday) at Abbasia campus of the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur will hold a media talk tomorrow (Wednesday) at Abbasia campus of the university.

He would apprise the media persons about new admissions and would also tell them about the new online admission system and new computerized entry tests system installed at the university.

The vice chancellor will also share information regarding initiatives planned for the university.