Vice Chancellor Lays Floral Wreath On The Shrine Of Shah Latif

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto laid floral wreath on the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A) on the occasion of 277th Urs along with , Registrar, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, The VC prayed for the peace, progress and development of the country and especially for the progress and prosperity of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto laid floral wreath on the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A) on the occasion of 277th Urs along with , Registrar, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, The VC prayed for the peace, progress and development of the country and especially for the progress and prosperity of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

After joining the office of the Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University, he chaired an introductory meeting with all deans of the faculties, said a release here on Monday.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the VC stressed the Deans to extend their cooperation because I firmly believe in team work rather than one man show.

Since two-side cooperation is essential to develop consensus, cooperation and mutual trust in order to achieve our destination to accomplish our agenda for the development of the university because university needs team of good managers who work with honesty, dedication to redress the various issues pertaining to financial crisis, academic and physical development, he added.

The Deans assured the Vice Chancellor that they will extend their full cooperation in the soft image building of the institution because this is our collective institution and put forwarded their good suggestions and ideas for the betterment of this Alma mater.

More Stories From Education

