Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology appoints Dr. Murad Tunio as chairman EED

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) Nawabshah , Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, through a notification on Friday, appointed Prof. Dr. Murid Tunio as Chairman of Energy and Environment Department (EED).

Prof. Tunio has taken over the charge and started working. It is to be noted that Prof. Dr. Murid Tanio is a Ph.D in Bio-Fuels and under his supervision university students have developed cheap Bio-Fuels (Bio-diesel) from waste cooking oil while three students of the department were doing Ph.D. under his supervision.