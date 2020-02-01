UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Of Turbat University Commits For Promotion Of Quality Education

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:13 AM

Vice Chancellor of Turbat University commits for promotion of quality education

University of Turbat (UoT) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Friday said first priority of the University's administration was to provide facilities and opportunities to students, employees within available resources for quality education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):University of Turbat (UoT) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Friday said first priority of the University's administration was to provide facilities and opportunities to students, employees within available resources for quality education.

While presiding over a meeting on the occasion of commencement of new academic year in the university he appreciated the efforts of UoT's registrar and faculty members for implementing latest technology and computerized system in the process of admission and fee collection in this academic year, said press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by UoT's registrar Ghulam Farooq Baloch, Director UoT's Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed, Chairperson Management Sciences Department Dr. Waseem Barkat, Chairperson Chemistry Department Dr. Naeem Ullah, Chairperson Computer Science Department Mukhtar Hussain, Chairperson English Department Durdana Rafeeq, Chairprson Education Department Manzoor Ahmed, Chairperson Commerce Department Essa Kareem, Chairperson Economics Department Beebagr Baloch, Chairperson Law Department Mehmood Ameer and PSO to Vice Chancellor Bilal Ur Rahman.

UoT's registrar Ghulam Farooq Baloch briefed the meeting on the matters related to smooth start of new academic year, use of technology and computerized system in admission and fee collection process, available resources and strategy to overcome challenges, regularity and punctuality of students and faculty members in classes, availability of books in central and departmental libraries and status of transport and hostel facilities available at university. Besides challenges faced by them in fee collection, the heads of respective department apprised the meeting regarding other needs of their respective department.

Vice Chancellor advised the concerned sections to resolve all issues immediately. Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that education guaranteed the development for any nation or society and it was the education which caused the growth and fall of any country, therefore the UoT administration was committed to use all resources to remove all obstacles in the way of acquiring quality education in the university.

