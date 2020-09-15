Vice-Chancellor review cleanliness & functional facilities at UVAS hostels

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited boys and girls hostels including Khadija Tul Kubra Hall, Amina Hall, Tahira Hall, Fatima Tuz Zahra Hall, Allama Iqbal Hall, Jinnah Hall, Saith sarwar Hall, Tipu Sultan Hall and Sports Complex at City Campus on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited boys and girls hostels including Khadija Tul Kubra Hall, Amina Hall, Tahira Hall, Fatima Tuz Zahra Hall, Allama Iqbal Hall, Jinnah Hall, Saith sarwar Hall, Tipu Sultan Hall and Sports Complex at City Campus on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that purpose of his visit was to ensure cleanliness and review the condition of student hostels rooms, especially their space and capacity for students to save them from COVID-19 pandemic after reopening of university. He urged that preventive measures be taken against the dengue mosquitoes for prevention of disease. He also ensured available facilities in the living areas of students especially electricity (fan and lights), doors & windows, wash rooms (taps, water supply) are fully functional while condition of white wash in hostels and dispose of garbage etc.

He also stressed that Standard Operating Procedures would be followed strictly after reopening of UVAS. He directed that COVID-19 SOPs policy for students should be displayed at hostels notice board. Later Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited Sports Complex and checked discipline and transparent manner of sports trials while selection of new students on sports basis for various degree programmes. Earlier anti-dengue spray has already done at university premises to control disease.

Principal Students Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Hostel Wardens including Dr Nisar Ahmad, Dr Sarwar Siddique, Tariq Bajwa, Dr Gulbeena Saleem and Project Director Shahnawaz Bukhari and few administrative staff members were also present.