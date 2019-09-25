Vice Chancellor Sindh University inspects development project

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday visited the site of the main-gate of the varsity to inspect in person the pace and progress of construction project with a view to expedite velocity of work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday visited the site of the main-gate of the varsity to inspect in person the pace and progress of construction project with a view to expedite velocity of work.

According to university spokesman, he expressed satisfaction over the quality and final stage of the construction work; with special note of delight over the unique and eye-catching design of the gate.

The Vice Chancellor sought work details from the project director in-charge; and urged opportune completion of the same.

Dr. Burfat said prominent landmarks at campuses all over the world served as identity emblems, adding that the same philosophy was at work while the decision to build this structure was being taken.

He recounted the series of successes the varsity had up until then made; attributing those triumphs to the dedicated teamwork.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Project Director Ghulam Akbar Solangi, Director Maintenance Munawar Ali Rajar, Chairman Sindh University Colony Prof. Imran Ali Halepoto and Deputy Director Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Nabi Kaka accompanied the Vice Chancellor.