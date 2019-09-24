Vice Chancellor Sindh University presides over steering committee meeting

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fagteha Muhammad Burfat Tuesday presided over the meeting of Steering Committee to mull over advisory of Higher Education Commission Islamabad seeking phasing out of B.A/ B.Sc and M.A/ M.Sc. degree programmes by Associate Degree programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fagteha Muhammad Burfat Tuesday presided over the meeting of Steering Committee to mull over advisory of Higher education Commission Islamabad seeking phasing out of B.A/ B.Sc and M.A/ M.Sc. degree programmes by Associate Degree programmes.

The committee comprising Deans of various varsity faculties, Director and Additional Director Colleges Hyderabad region and Principal Government Nazrath College Hyderabad, Director ORIC and Director QEC resolved to shortly convene a consultative interface involving all stakeholders including varsity academic heads and principals of the colleges affiliated with SU to streamline implementation plan.

The meeting also decided to obtain input from Government of Sindh and Sindh Public Service Commission in the given context.

The Dean, Faculty of Education and Head of the Technical Committee to this effect Prof. Dr. Saleha Parveen offered detailed briefing on the occasion, outlining broad contours of the Associate Degree programme.