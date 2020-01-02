UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Sindh University Presides Over Deans Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:53 PM

Vice Chancellor Sindh University presides over deans committee meeting

The Deans Committee of the University of Sindh Jamshoro met under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deans Committee of the University of Sindh Jamshoro met under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday.

According to university spokesman, the meet-up assessed status of the admissions completed up until then, the other significant admission aspects in the future perspective, classroom schedule for the fresh semester, provision of course outlines and other facilities to students and opportune submission of results.

The committee endorsed initiatives of the Vice Chancellor, assuring him of their fullest support and also extended cordial felicitations for smooth processing and provisional completion of the admissions.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro

Recent Stories

KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary Genera ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

33 minutes ago

National Assembly body for holding seminars to cre ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for suitable weather ..

3 minutes ago

E China province sees foreign investment surge in ..

3 minutes ago

Female opposition MPAs warn resignation from Women ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.