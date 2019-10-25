UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Sindh University Terms Teaching An Art, Craft

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Vice Chancellor Sindh University terms teaching an art, craft

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed teaching an art, and a craft, saying he considered himself blessed to have been a teacher by choice

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed teaching an art, and a craft, saying he considered himself blessed to have been a teacher by choice.

Dr. Burfat said this while addressing an award ceremony of 4-day faculty professional development training programme organized at Area Study Centre for Far East and South East Asia.

Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Khan of Institute of Behavioral, Neurosciences and Psychology, USA was the resource person for the training programme. The training session comprised technical sessions on communication and listening skills, micro-teaching and Andragogical skills.

Dr. Burfat said that art of teaching had undergone sea-change in the backdrop of rapid technological advancements and state-of-the art innovations.

Hence, updating one's professional approach, attitude, skills and outlook had become inevitable for success and excellence, he said.

The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro said that the said training and other such programs were part of ISO certification cell initiatives. Such events also served as opportunities for faculty to socialize and consolidate bonding, he added.

The Programme Coordinator-Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology Dr. Nazir Ahmed Brohi thanked Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat for his support and patronage, Registrar Dr Ameer Ali Abro for help and cooperation and trainer Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Khan for imparting wisdom, skills and insights.

Later, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Khan also conducted special session on career-counseling, volunteerism and life skills at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Arts Faculty.

Related Topics

Sindh USA Jamshoro Shakeel Asia

Recent Stories

NATO Does Not See Sochi Memorandum on Syria as Lon ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles with Foreign Minister on h ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes adequate arrange ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rallies carry out across GB

5 minutes ago

Indian ban on Malaysian palm oil opens a window fo ..

10 minutes ago

US Won't Commit Ground Troops to Berlin-Proposed S ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.