Vice Chancellor Sindh University Visits Department Of Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:37 PM

Media serves as a social monitor and the Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh has produced illustrious penmen who were doing commendable work across the globe

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat during his surprise visit to the Department of Media and Communication Studies of the varsity to examine ongoing mid-term tests on Monday.

He said media industry offers economic as well as social incentives to youth and it is the reason of continuing rise in the number admission aspirants every year, opting for the Department of Media and Communication Studies.

The Vice Chancellor also visited Faculty of Pharmacy too where he called upon the students to strive hard for excellence to obtain dream jobs.

The Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Chairman, Department of Media and Communication Studies Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed Memon and faculty accompanied the Vice Chancellor on the occasion.

Those who were present on the occasion included Rector Dadabhoy Institute Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Director Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh Dr. Sumera Umrani and Director ORIC Dr. Imtiaz Ali Korejo.

